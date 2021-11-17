América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.63

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.63 and traded as high as $18.78. América Móvil shares last traded at $18.08, with a volume of 12,759 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.63.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.1974 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in América Móvil by 24.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in América Móvil by 18.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in América Móvil by 57.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter.

About América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV)

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

