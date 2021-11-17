American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,917 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in American Express by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. Bank of America boosted their price target on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.68.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.08. The stock had a trading volume of 98,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,862. American Express has a one year low of $111.90 and a one year high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $138.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.45.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

