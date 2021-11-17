American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.29

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.29 and traded as low as C$4.25. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$4.28, with a volume of 86,162 shares.

Several analysts have commented on HOT.UN shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.81.

The company has a market capitalization of C$336.59 million and a P/E ratio of -12.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.34, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.38.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

