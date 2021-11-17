American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Well’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.22). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.71% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMWL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on American Well in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $957,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,166 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $48,043.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 418,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,591. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of American Well by 1.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its position in shares of American Well by 3.7% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of American Well by 8.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 53.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

AMWL stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.09. 11,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,143,129. American Well has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

