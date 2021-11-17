American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $77.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $84.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $75.17 on Wednesday. American Woodmark has a one year low of $64.08 and a one year high of $108.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 2.16.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). American Woodmark had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.06 per share, for a total transaction of $396,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter worth $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the second quarter worth $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the second quarter worth $65,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 18.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

