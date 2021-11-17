American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Gap Down to $75.17

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.17, but opened at $72.90. American Woodmark shares last traded at $70.58, with a volume of 668 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMWD. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.38.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). American Woodmark had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.06 per share, for a total transaction of $396,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,165. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the third quarter worth $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the second quarter worth $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the second quarter worth $65,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

