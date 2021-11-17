Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,463,000 after acquiring an additional 662,711 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,243,000 after acquiring an additional 354,421 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $82,602,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 154.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 389,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,829,000 after acquiring an additional 236,402 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 23.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,384,000 after acquiring an additional 201,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $308.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.65. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.77 and a 12-month high of $312.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.60.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,640 shares of company stock valued at $19,895,827 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

