Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells $292,986.25 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 24,935 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $292,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $11.59. 1,815,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,100. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

