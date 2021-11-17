AmonD (AMON) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $12,030.00

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 17th. One AmonD coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. AmonD has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $12,030.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00069412 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00070516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00093077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,377.20 or 0.99930737 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,216.15 or 0.06978182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 835,430,514 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

