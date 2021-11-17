Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) were down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.17 and last traded at $37.26. Approximately 136,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 150,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.27.

