Analysts Anticipate First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will announce $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.04. First Mid Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 19.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 89.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 64.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.67. The company has a market capitalization of $809.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. First Mid Bancshares has a 52 week low of $29.32 and a 52 week high of $45.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.12%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

