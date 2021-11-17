Analysts Anticipate Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.05. Limelight Networks posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Limelight Networks.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.39 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 27.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

LLNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Limelight Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. Limelight Networks has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limelight Networks (LLNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.