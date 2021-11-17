Analysts Anticipate NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to Post $0.67 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to announce earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.02 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

NXRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist raised their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

NYSE NXRT traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.53. The company had a trading volume of 83,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,158. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $80.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.14 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -173.42%.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 181,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

