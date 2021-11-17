Analysts Anticipate Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Analysts predict that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) will report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Novan reported earnings of ($0.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.69). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.50). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Novan.

Get Novan alerts:

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. Novan had a negative net margin of 833.16% and a negative return on equity of 179.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOVN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Novan in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novan by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 187,854 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Novan by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Novan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Novan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novan stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.02. Novan has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $25.90.

About Novan

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novan (NOVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.