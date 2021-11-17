Analysts Anticipate SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.95 Million

Analysts expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to post sales of $137.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SFL’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $128.02 million to $147.88 million. SFL posted sales of $114.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SFL will report full year sales of $499.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $489.36 million to $509.21 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $542.04 million, with estimates ranging from $492.80 million to $591.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

SFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SFL from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DNB Markets raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SFL currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SFL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of SFL by 117.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 68,677 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of SFL by 22.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 118,662 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 21,888 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SFL by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

SFL stock opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.93. SFL has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $9.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. SFL’s payout ratio is presently -74.07%.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

