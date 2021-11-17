Analysts Anticipate TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.63. TowneBank posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TowneBank.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. TowneBank had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 30.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

NASDAQ:TOWN traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $32.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,502. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $33.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,494,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,471,000 after buying an additional 370,310 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in TowneBank by 408.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 407,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 327,313 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TowneBank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,789,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TowneBank by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 456,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after purchasing an additional 102,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TowneBank by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,926,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,053,000 after purchasing an additional 95,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TowneBank (TOWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.