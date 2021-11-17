Analysts Anticipate Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.04. Travel + Leisure reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 206.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TNL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,623,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,648,000 after buying an additional 361,796 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,014,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,020,000 after buying an additional 280,153 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth $56,000,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,288,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,315,000 after purchasing an additional 100,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,002,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,735,000 after purchasing an additional 196,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

TNL opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.63. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $68.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 51.50%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

