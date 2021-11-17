Analysts Expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) will report sales of $3.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $6.41 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full-year sales of $18.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.49 million to $21.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.30 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $5.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGLE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGLE opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.47.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

