Analysts Expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) will report sales of $3.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $6.41 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full-year sales of $18.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.49 million to $21.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.30 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $5.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aeglea BioTherapeutics.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03).
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AGLE opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.47.
About Aeglea BioTherapeutics
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.