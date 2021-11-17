Analysts Expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to Announce $0.65 EPS

Brokerages expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to post $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $6.71. AnaptysBio reported earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.61. AnaptysBio had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANAB. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $31.69. The company had a trading volume of 426 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,958. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.71 and a beta of 0.13. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $37.89.

In related news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamza Suria sold 15,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $479,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,941 shares of company stock worth $2,339,392 in the last quarter. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 69,160 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 63,124 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 4.8% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 66.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 50,175 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

