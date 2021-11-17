Analysts Expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. Broadwind reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $40.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BWEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWEN. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Broadwind in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Broadwind in the third quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in Broadwind by 9.7% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,494,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 132,580 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Broadwind in the first quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Broadwind by 28.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 103,762 shares in the last quarter. 27.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.89. 527,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,134. The firm has a market cap of $56.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $12.89.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

