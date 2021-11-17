Analysts Expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.61. Camping World reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CWH shares. Truist decreased their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.54 and a 200 day moving average of $40.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Camping World has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $49.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Camping World by 9,421.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 24,402 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 1,010.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 144,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 131,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

