Analysts Expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) will post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CarLotz’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.07). CarLotz posted earnings per share of ($1.30) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.68). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CarLotz.

Get CarLotz alerts:

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.18. CarLotz had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $68.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.22 million.

LOTZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair lowered shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CarLotz in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LOTZ opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.17. CarLotz has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 6.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOTZ. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth about $4,450,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth about $902,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarLotz (LOTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.