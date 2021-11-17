Analysts Expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to Post $0.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.17. e.l.f. Beauty reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ELF. Piper Sandler cut e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $4,143,211.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $311,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,497 shares of company stock worth $8,946,532. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.47. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $33.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.21 and a beta of 2.03.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.