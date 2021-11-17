Analysts Expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will report $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $999.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Generac posted sales of $761.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year sales of $3.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Generac.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.60.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $438.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.98. Generac has a 1 year low of $202.56 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.15.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $8,923,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $984,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Generac by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,568,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $8,186,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Generac by 33.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Generac by 265.6% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Generac (GNRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.