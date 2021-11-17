Analysts Expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to Post $0.53 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Genpact posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on G shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Genpact stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.43. 740,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,957. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.40. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Genpact by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Genpact by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.5% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

