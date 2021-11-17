Analysts Expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to Post $0.05 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of ITI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.12. 658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,844. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42. Iteris has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.74 million, a PE ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Iteris by 424.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Iteris by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 3rd quarter worth about $644,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Iteris by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iteris by 1,234.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,745 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iteris

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

