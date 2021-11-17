Analysts Expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to Post $0.44 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will announce earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Mercury Systems reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 6.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 318.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 442,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,297,000 after purchasing an additional 337,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1,466.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 46,577 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.74. 657,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,708. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $88.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 73.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.08.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

