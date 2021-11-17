Analysts Expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to Post $0.44 EPS

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will announce earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Mercury Systems reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 6.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 318.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 442,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,297,000 after purchasing an additional 337,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1,466.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 46,577 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.74. 657,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,708. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $88.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 73.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.08.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercury Systems (MRCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.