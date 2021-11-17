Analysts Expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Unity Software reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Unity Software.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on U. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Shares of Unity Software stock traded down $4.21 on Wednesday, reaching $191.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,387,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,968. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.82. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $207.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.95 and a beta of 2.81.

In other news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $940,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,239,416 shares of company stock valued at $161,251,239 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Software (U)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.