Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 17th (ALV, AOIFF, CCDBF, HRUFF, KTYCF, NOPMF, QIPT, SQ, SVAUF, TRSSF)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, November 17th:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $97.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$2.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF)

had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$81.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kits Eyecare (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$5.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$29.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$28.00 to C$26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.40 to C$12.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target boosted by Tigress Financial from $295.00 to $310.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$23.00 to C$21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $70.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

