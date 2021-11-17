Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ideagen (IDEA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ideagen (LON: IDEA) recently:

11/9/2021 – Ideagen had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 350 ($4.57). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Ideagen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/27/2021 – Ideagen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 325 ($4.25) price target on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Ideagen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/14/2021 – Ideagen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

LON:IDEA traded down GBX 3.17 ($0.04) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 287.83 ($3.76). 286,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,593. The firm has a market capitalization of £734.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 959.42. Ideagen plc has a 1-year low of GBX 203 ($2.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 335 ($4.38). The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 305.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 284.72.

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

