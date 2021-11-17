Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Workday (WDAY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) in the last few weeks:

11/17/2021 – Workday was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $280.00.

11/16/2021 – Workday is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $320.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $290.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Workday was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $370.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $255.00.

11/15/2021 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $340.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $285.00 to $340.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $310.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Workday is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Workday is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Workday is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Workday is now covered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $290.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Workday had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

9/20/2021 – Workday is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of WDAY traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $300.90. 1,951,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,963. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,671.57, a P/E/G ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $274.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.60. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.86 and a 1 year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $75,009,517.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305 in the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 86.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 43.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

