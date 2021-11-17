Analysts Set Expectations for Trevali Mining Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) – Analysts at Cormark increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trevali Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$0.25 price target on shares of Trevali Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.26.

Shares of TV opened at C$0.19 on Wednesday. Trevali Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.16 and a 52 week high of C$0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$187.98 million and a P/E ratio of -2.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

