Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 17th (CSLLY, CSR, CTHR, CTIC, CTKB, CUE, CURO, DEI, DGII, DNN)

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $126.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in researches, develops, manufactures and markets vaccines and plasma protein biotherapies to treat and prevent human medical conditions. The company’s operating segments consists of CSL Behring and bioCSL. CSL Behring segment provides plasma-derived and recombinant products, and operates plasma collection networks through CSL Plasma. bioCSL segment manufactures, sells and distributes vaccines, antivenoms and other pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia and New Zealand; as well as also manufactures and markets in vitro diagnostic products through Immunohaematology. It operates primarily in Germany, Switzerland and the United States. CSL Ltd. is headquartered in Parkville, Australia. “

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $115.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies covering a spectrum of blood-related cancers. The company is heavily focused on marketing its approved therapy Pixuvri in Europe, and on continuing the development of its late-stage development pipeline, including pacritinib. CTI BioPharma Corp., formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Cue Biopharma, Inc. is an immunotherapy company developing a novel, proprietary class of biologics engineered to selectively modulate the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Cue Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Curo Group Holdings Corp. operates as a consumer finance company. It offers unsecured and secured installment, open-end and single-pay loan services as well as renders other customer service, robust operating systems, call center and a track record services. The Company operates primarily in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash and Avio Credit. Curo Group Holdings Corp. is based in WICHITA, United States. “

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. “

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Digi International Inc. is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products and services. They help their customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Digi International, Inc. (Digi) was formed in 1985-long before anyone coined the term the Internet of Things. They always focused on connecting things, starting with intelligent multiport serial boards for PCs. As wireless data technologies evolved, they invented right along with it, expanding their product lines with RF modules, gateways, and cellular routers to build critical communications infrastructures, plus embedded wireless system on module (SoM) and single-board computer (SBC) offerings for makers of next generation connected products. “

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “DENISON MINES CORPORATION is the premier intermediate uranium producer in North America, with mining assets in the Athabasca Basin Region of Saskatchewan, Canada and the southwest United States including Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. Further,they has ownership interests in two of the four conventional uranium mills operating in North America today. The Company also has a strong exploration and development portfolio with large land positions in the United States, Canada, Zambia and Mongolia “

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE S.A. (Edenor) is the largest electricity distribution company in Argentina in terms of number of customers and electricity sold (both in GWh and Pesos). Through a concession, Edenor distributes electricity exclusively to the northwestern zone of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the city of Buenos Aires, which has a population of approximately 7 million people and an area of 4,637 sq. km. “

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is a entertainment, sports and content company. It is comprised of industry including entertainment agency WME; sports, fashion, events and media company IMG; and premier mixed martial arts organization UFC. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ellington Financial LLC is a finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper and subprime residential mortgage loans. The Company’s targeted assets also include mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities and derivatives. Ellington Financial LLC is headquartered in Old Greenwich, USA. “

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Elevation Oncology Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of precision medicines for patients with genomically defined cancers. Elevation Oncology Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

