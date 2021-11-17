Analyzing ACNB (ACNB) and Its Competitors

ACNB (NASDAQ: ACNB) is one of 319 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare ACNB to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.8% of ACNB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of ACNB shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for ACNB and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACNB 0 0 0 0 N/A ACNB Competitors 2152 8886 7169 505 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 2.49%. Given ACNB’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ACNB has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares ACNB and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACNB 29.23% 11.56% 1.13% ACNB Competitors 28.73% 12.42% 1.26%

Risk and Volatility

ACNB has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACNB’s competitors have a beta of 0.54, suggesting that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ACNB pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. ACNB pays out 28.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 25.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. ACNB has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ACNB and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ACNB $105.22 million $18.39 million 8.19 ACNB Competitors $1.22 billion $208.71 million 12.61

ACNB’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ACNB. ACNB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ACNB competitors beat ACNB on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, PA.

