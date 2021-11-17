Analyzing Fairfax India (FFXDF) & Its Peers

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS: FFXDF) is one of 42 public companies in the “Investors, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Fairfax India to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get Fairfax India alerts:

Fairfax India has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fairfax India’s peers have a beta of 1.83, indicating that their average share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fairfax India and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairfax India 0 0 0 0 N/A Fairfax India Competitors 260 920 826 16 2.30

As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential downside of 1.87%. Given Fairfax India’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fairfax India has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fairfax India and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fairfax India $712.69 million -$41.48 million 4.35 Fairfax India Competitors $134.97 million $48.03 million 12.76

Fairfax India has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Fairfax India is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Fairfax India shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fairfax India and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairfax India N/A 24.72% 19.65% Fairfax India Competitors 5.14% -1.48% -3.47%

Summary

Fairfax India peers beat Fairfax India on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India. Generally, subject to compliance with applicable law, Indian Investments will be made with a view to acquiring control or significant influence positions.

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.