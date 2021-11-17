Analyzing FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) and Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX)

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) and Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

This table compares FLEETCOR Technologies and Protagenic Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLEETCOR Technologies 31.12% 30.48% 8.26% Protagenic Therapeutics N/A -260.33% -122.33%

This table compares FLEETCOR Technologies and Protagenic Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FLEETCOR Technologies $2.39 billion 7.84 $704.22 million $9.69 23.81 Protagenic Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.55 million ($0.37) -5.24

FLEETCOR Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Protagenic Therapeutics. Protagenic Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FLEETCOR Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

FLEETCOR Technologies has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protagenic Therapeutics has a beta of -0.37, meaning that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.9% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.0% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FLEETCOR Technologies and Protagenic Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FLEETCOR Technologies 0 3 8 0 2.73 Protagenic Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $318.67, suggesting a potential upside of 38.13%. Protagenic Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 106.19%. Given Protagenic Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Protagenic Therapeutics is more favorable than FLEETCOR Technologies.

Summary

FLEETCOR Technologies beats Protagenic Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F. Clarke in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Protagenic Therapeutics

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. It offers the PT00114 peptide-based formulations. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen, David A. Lovejoy, and Hartoun Hartounian on February 3, 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.