Analyzing Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) and Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)

Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) and Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Indonesia Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Bonanza Creek Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Indonesia Energy and Bonanza Creek Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indonesia Energy $1.98 million 14.48 -$6.95 million N/A N/A Bonanza Creek Energy $218.09 million 0.00 $103.53 million $4.95 N/A

Bonanza Creek Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Indonesia Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Indonesia Energy has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bonanza Creek Energy has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Indonesia Energy and Bonanza Creek Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A Bonanza Creek Energy 15.71% 7.30% 5.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Indonesia Energy and Bonanza Creek Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indonesia Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bonanza Creek Energy 0 0 4 0 3.00

Indonesia Energy presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.25%. Bonanza Creek Energy has a consensus target price of $63.50, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given Bonanza Creek Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bonanza Creek Energy is more favorable than Indonesia Energy.

Summary

Bonanza Creek Energy beats Indonesia Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holdings Limited.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

