Analyzing New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) & alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF)

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) and alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and alstria office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust 118.27% 10.80% 4.11% alstria office REIT N/A N/A N/A

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and alstria office REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust $350.16 million 4.39 -$288.51 million $0.50 8.10 alstria office REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

alstria office REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New York Mortgage Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.9% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for New York Mortgage Trust and alstria office REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust 1 1 1 0 2.00 alstria office REIT 0 3 1 0 2.25

New York Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 29.63%. Given New York Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe New York Mortgage Trust is more favorable than alstria office REIT.

Summary

New York Mortgage Trust beats alstria office REIT on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio. Its investment portfolio includes multi-family credit assets, single-family credit assets, agency securities, and other mortgages. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About alstria office REIT

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate. alstria strives for sustainable long-term value creation while taking advantage of short-term arbitrage of inefficiencies in the real estate markets. As of September 30, 2020, the portfolio comprises 110 buildings with a lettable area of 1.4 million square meters and a total portfolio value of EUR 4.4 billion.

