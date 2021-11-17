Analyzing Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Capstone Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CAPS)

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Capstone Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CAPS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Radius Health alerts:

Radius Health has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Therapeutics has a beta of 146.99, indicating that its stock price is 14,599% more volatile than the S&P 500.

2.6% of Capstone Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Radius Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.8% of Capstone Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Radius Health and Capstone Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health $238.65 million 3.71 -$109.21 million ($1.62) -11.54 Capstone Therapeutics $2.00 million 0.63 -$380,000.00 N/A N/A

Capstone Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Radius Health.

Profitability

This table compares Radius Health and Capstone Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health -33.37% N/A -39.18% Capstone Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Radius Health and Capstone Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health 0 3 1 0 2.25 Capstone Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Radius Health presently has a consensus price target of $26.80, suggesting a potential upside of 43.32%. Given Radius Health’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Radius Health is more favorable than Capstone Therapeutics.

Summary

Capstone Therapeutics beats Radius Health on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women. The company was founded by John Katzenellenbogen, Stavros C. Manolagas, Michael Rosenblatt, and John T. Potts on October 3, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Capstone Therapeutics

Capstone Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company. It develops a pipeline of novel therapeutic peptides and other molecules aimed at helping patients with under-served medical conditions. The company was founded in July 1987 and is headquartered in Alsip, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.