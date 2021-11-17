Anchor Protocol (ANC) Price Hits $3.10 on Top Exchanges

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.10 or 0.00005175 BTC on exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $534.05 million and $16.45 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011417 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006395 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $637.44 or 0.01064663 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,378,777 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

