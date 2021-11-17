Anderson Hoagland & Co. Decreases Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. reduced its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,552 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 47,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 2,248,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,310,000 after buying an additional 90,858 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000.

FLOT opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.79.

