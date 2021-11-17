Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Short Interest Down 57.2% in October

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 629,700 shares, a drop of 57.2% from the October 14th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 265,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Angion Biomedica during the first quarter valued at $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Angion Biomedica by 98.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Angion Biomedica by 46.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Angion Biomedica by 6.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Angion Biomedica during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

Shares of ANGN opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. Angion Biomedica has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $26.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.20. Equities research analysts predict that Angion Biomedica will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Angion Biomedica from $38.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Angion Biomedica from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.