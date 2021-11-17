Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ANGPY stock opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90. Anglo American Platinum has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $26.06.

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

