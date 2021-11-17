Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
ANGPY stock opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90. Anglo American Platinum has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $26.06.
About Anglo American Platinum
