Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Short Interest Up 140.0% in October

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 586,500 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the October 14th total of 244,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36.9 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of AAUKF opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.43. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $49.42.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

