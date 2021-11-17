Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $368.46 Million

Equities analysts expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to report $368.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $379.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $357.00 million. Annaly Capital Management posted sales of $432.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.79. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $9.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 45.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 653,996 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,492,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,839,000 after acquiring an additional 169,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,036,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 495,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

