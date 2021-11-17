ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Holdings Cut by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ANSYS worth $20,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.70.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total transaction of $146,343.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,467. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANSS opened at $400.63 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.84. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 75.41, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

