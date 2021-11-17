Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Director Purchases $152,600.00 in Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Director Hamid Akhavan acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Anterix stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.93. The stock had a trading volume of 135,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,964. Anterix Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $66.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.33.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.01. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 6,017.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Anterix Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

ATEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anterix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Anterix by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Anterix by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Anterix by 74,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

