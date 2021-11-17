Anthony J. Recupero Sells 3,384 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $72,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SIBN stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,988. The stock has a market cap of $754.86 million, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.99. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a current ratio of 12.75.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 58.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

SIBN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist cut their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.