Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Antibe Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.41% and a negative net margin of 243.47%.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATBPF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,764. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.26. Antibe Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $5.88.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Leede Jones Gab downgraded shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Antibe Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

