APIX (APIX) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.10 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. APIX has a market capitalization of $9.10 million and $1.96 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0739 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, APIX has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00048540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.99 or 0.00224392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001660 BTC.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX (APIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

